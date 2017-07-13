Dr. Joseph Leonetti, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonetti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Leonetti, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center.
Desert Valley Medical Plaza4045 E Bell Rd Ste 121, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 992-1120
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Thompson Peak Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Staff & Doctor top notch. They treat me like family & I would highly recommend them to anyone with any foot condition.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1063503696
- Community Hospital Medical Center Phoenix, AZ
- Cook County Hospital
- Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School
- Illinois Benedictine University
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
