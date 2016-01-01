Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lee, MD is a dermatologist in Bethesda, MD. Dr. Lee completed a residency at University Hospital Suny Stony Brook. He currently practices at The Dermatology Center. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Lee is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
The Dermatology Center6500 Rock Spring Dr Ste 105, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 530-8300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Joseph Lee, MD
- Dermatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Suny Stony Brook
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
