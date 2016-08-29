Dr. Lebowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Lebowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lebowicz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Lebowicz works at
Locations
Hematology Oncology Assocs/Brk1660 E 14th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Directions (718) 382-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lebowicz is a phenomenal practitioner who truly understands the fact that each patient with his/her condition is to be examined, diagnosed, and treated on an individual basis rather. He is a detective in the field of medicine and that's what matters to me the most for he truly emulates what it means to be a medical practitioner- seeking the best suited remedy for each individual.
About Dr. Joseph Lebowicz, MD
- Hematology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1376543959
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lebowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lebowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lebowicz has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lebowicz speaks Arabic.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.