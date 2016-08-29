See All Hematologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Joseph Lebowicz, MD

Hematology
2.5 (5)
47 years of experience
Dr. Joseph Lebowicz, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.

Dr. Lebowicz works at Hematology Oncology Assocs/Brk in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hematology Oncology Assocs/Brk
    1660 E 14th St Ste 501, Brooklyn, NY 11229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 382-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Myeloproliferative Disorders
Anemia
Erythropoietin Test
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 29, 2016
    Dr. Lebowicz is a phenomenal practitioner who truly understands the fact that each patient with his/her condition is to be examined, diagnosed, and treated on an individual basis rather. He is a detective in the field of medicine and that's what matters to me the most for he truly emulates what it means to be a medical practitioner- seeking the best suited remedy for each individual.
    nida in Smithtown, NY — Aug 29, 2016
    About Dr. Joseph Lebowicz, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 47 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376543959
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Internship
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lebowicz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lebowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lebowicz works at Hematology Oncology Assocs/Brk in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lebowicz’s profile.

    Dr. Lebowicz has seen patients for Myeloproliferative Disorders and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lebowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lebowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lebowicz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lebowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lebowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

