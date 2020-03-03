Dr. Joseph Lavelle, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lavelle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lavelle, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lavelle, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Kettering, OH. They graduated from Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Greene Memorial, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Lavelle works at
Locations
Cancer Specialist Greater Daytn3737 Southern Blvd Ste 3200, Kettering, OH 45429 Directions (937) 558-3500
Dayton Physicians Network3120 Governors Place Blvd, Kettering, OH 45409 Directions (937) 534-0740
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Greene Memorial
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Lavelle is the best of the best! He is knowledgeable, laid back and honest. I 1000% trust him and would put my life in his hands. He makes you feel as if you are his only patient. If you are looking for an outstanding physician who genuinely cares, look no further.
About Dr. Joseph Lavelle, DO
- Hematology
- English
- 1629027727
Education & Certifications
- Ohio University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lavelle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lavelle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lavelle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lavelle has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Anemia and Bleeding Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lavelle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lavelle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lavelle.
