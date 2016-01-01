Overview

Dr. Joseph Laureti, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Reading, PA. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Reading Hospital and Wayne Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Laureti works at Tower Health Medical Group Neurology in Reading, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Hamburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.