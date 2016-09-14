Overview

Dr. Joseph Larussa, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Larussa works at Pediatric Allergy And Asthma in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Pollen Allergy, Allergic Rhinitis and Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.