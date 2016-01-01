Overview

Dr. Joseph Larsen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Larsen works at National Foot Care in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.