Dr. Joseph Lang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lang, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lang, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.
Dr. Lang works at
Locations
-
1
Island Diet Center12250 Tamiami Trl E Ste 210, Naples, FL 34113 Directions (239) 389-5264
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthPark Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lang?
I am a 72 year old young healthy woman. I have been a patient of Dr. Lang’s for at least 10+ years since I moved to Marco/Naples From Chicago. I lived my life on the Chicago Gold Coast and was accustom to the very Best medical attention at Northwestern. Dr. Joe Lang has exceeded my Chicago medical experiences due to his medical knowledge, experience, and patient concern.
About Dr. Joseph Lang, MD
- Gynecology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1376532374
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Sophie Davis School of Biomedical Education
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lang works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.