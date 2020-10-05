Overview

Dr. Joseph Lang, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with HealthPark Medical Center.



Dr. Lang works at Island Diet Center in Naples, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.