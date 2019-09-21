Overview

Dr. Joseph Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Hospital For Special Surgery in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip), Femur Fracture and Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.