Dr. Joseph Landreneau, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landreneau is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Landreneau, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Landreneau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Lasalle General Hospital and Winn Parish Medical Center.
Dr. Landreneau works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Rapides Cardiology Associates201 4th St Ste 4A, Alexandria, LA 71301 Directions (318) 442-8698
Hospital Affiliations
- Lasalle General Hospital
- Winn Parish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Landreneau?
About Dr. Joseph Landreneau, MD
- Cardiology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1760453815
Education & Certifications
- La State U Med Ctr
- U Med Ctr
- U Med Ctr
- Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Landreneau has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Landreneau accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Landreneau has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Landreneau works at
Dr. Landreneau has seen patients for Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Landreneau on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Landreneau. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landreneau.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landreneau, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landreneau appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.