Overview

Dr. Joseph Landreneau, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Alexandria, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Lsu School Of Medicine, Shreveport and is affiliated with Lasalle General Hospital and Winn Parish Medical Center.



Dr. Landreneau works at Rapides Cardiology Associates in Alexandria, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.