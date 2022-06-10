Overview

Dr. Joseph Lamelas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from CENTRAL UNIVERSITY OF ESTE (UCE) / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.



Dr. Lamelas works at Cardiothoracic Surgery University of Miami in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Surgery, Pericardial Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid and and Pulmonary) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.