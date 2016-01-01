Dr. Lamanna III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Lamanna III, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Lamanna III, DO is an Urology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Methodist Dallas Medical Center.
Locations
Lamanna Urology Associates2909 S Hampton Rd Ste D101, Dallas, TX 75224 Directions (214) 330-5281
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Dallas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Joseph Lamanna III, DO
- Urology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1902993322
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
