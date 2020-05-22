See All Ophthalmologists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Lally Jr works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis, Floaters and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute
    167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Floaters
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Migraine
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Excision of Chalazion
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Keratitis
Visual Field Defects
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blindness
Cataract
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Diplopia
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Eyes
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid
Esotropia
Exophoria
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Glaucoma
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpetic Keratitis
Heterophoria
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
  View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Pterygium
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Senile Cataracts
Stye
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Anterior Vitrectomy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Bell's Palsy
Blocked Tear Duct
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Eye Test
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Macular Edema
Optic Neuritis
Paralytic Strabismus
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
    Insurance Accepted

    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    1891770962
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    UMDNJ - University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • MUSC Health University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lally Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lally Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lally Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lally Jr works at MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute in Charleston, SC. View the full address on Dr. Lally Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Lally Jr has seen patients for Blepharitis, Floaters and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lally Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lally Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lally Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

