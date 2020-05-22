Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lally Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD
Dr. Joseph Lally Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Lally has cared for my glaucoma and cataracts. Recently I had cataract surgery which was so smooth with an excellent result. He and his office staff are so cordial and supportive, and I recommend him highly.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1891770962
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- Umdnj-New Jersey Medical School
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Dr. Lally Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lally Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lally Jr has seen patients for Blepharitis, Floaters and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lally Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lally Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lally Jr.
