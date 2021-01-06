Overview

Dr. Joseph Lach, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Olympia Fields, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine / Midwestern University and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Olympia Fields and Franciscan St. James Health.



Dr. Lach works at Franciscan Physician Network in Olympia Fields, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.