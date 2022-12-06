Dr. Joseph Lacava, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lacava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lacava, DPM
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Lacava, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Hot Springs, AR.
Dr. Lacava works at
Central Arkansas Foot Care3339 Central Ave Ste F, Hot Springs, AR 71913 Directions (501) 321-4844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
- CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Arkansas
- MultiPlan
- QualChoice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had toe nail fungus, and Dr LaCava gave some options, with comments regarding the actual results to be expected. I went with having my big toe nails removed, and it was the best way to go (as he suggested). I'm pleased with the results.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1104842814
