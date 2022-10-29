Dr. Joseph Lamancusa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lamancusa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Lamancusa, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Lamancusa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.
Joseph C La Mancusa MD207 W Wallace St, Findlay, OH 45840 Directions (419) 425-5481
- Blanchard Valley Hospital
- Bluffton Hospital
- Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Wyandot Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My First test I had with Doc was on a Sunday. Yes I said a Sunday. Recently I had a question about my progress and Dr LaMancusa was busy at that moment. The receptionist told me they would tell the doctor I called. That night at 11:00p.m. He personally called me back. That is unheard of.
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487654497
- UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO
- Neurology
Dr. Lamancusa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lamancusa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lamancusa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lamancusa has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lamancusa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Lamancusa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lamancusa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lamancusa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lamancusa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.