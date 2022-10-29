Overview

Dr. Joseph Lamancusa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Findlay, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEVADA AT RENO and is affiliated with Blanchard Valley Hospital, Bluffton Hospital, Mercy Health - Tiffin Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Wyandot Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Lamancusa works at JOSEPH C LAMANCUSA MD in Findlay, OH. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.