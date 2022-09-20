See All Urologists in Templeton, CA
Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD

Urology
3.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD is an Urology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.

Dr. Kuntze works at Urology Associates of the Central Coast in Templeton, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology Associates of the Central Coast
    1310 Las Tablas Rd Ste 201, Templeton, CA 93465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 434-1408
  2. 2
    San Luis Obispo
    35 Casa St Ste 370, San Luis Obispo, CA 93405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 541-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Dr Kuntze has done a great job taking care of me including emergency care where he stayed beyond his normal work day to do emergency surgery. Great diagnostician and great staff.
    — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1134210727
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Lac Usc Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuntze is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kuntze has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kuntze has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kuntze has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kuntze on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kuntze. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kuntze.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kuntze, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kuntze appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

