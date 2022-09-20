Overview

Dr. Joseph Kuntze, MD is an Urology Specialist in Templeton, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and Twin Cities Community Hospital.



Dr. Kuntze works at Urology Associates of the Central Coast in Templeton, CA with other offices in San Luis Obispo, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.