Overview

Dr. Joseph Kuechle, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Amherst, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and ECMC Health Campus.



Dr. Kuechle works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Amherst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chordoma, Secondary Malignancies and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.