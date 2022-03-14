Dr. Joseph Krick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Krick, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Krick, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Locations
Mark Blair MD PC1750 Cedar Ln Ste 100, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 461-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
dr krick and the staff are so professional and they are very compassionate about their patients. i strongly urge people to give them a call and let them take care of your needs
About Dr. Joseph Krick, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krick has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Krick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.