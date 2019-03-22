Dr. Joseph Kretschmar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kretschmar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kretschmar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Kretschmar works at
Locations
1
Takoma Medical Associates438 E Vann Rd Ste 202, Greeneville, TN 37743 Directions (423) 278-1788
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kretschmar?
I travel over an hour just to be seen here. I live 15 mins away from a large university medical hospital, but found them impersonal, and one hand not knowing what the other was doing. After much frustration, I found Dr.Kretschmars office and couldn't be more pleased. Everyone from the office staff is pleasant, most important even when the NP wanted to reassure me on a call for my lab work, she knew I was uncertain, so she went to Dr.Kretschmar to ask if it needed attention. They are professional
About Dr. Joseph Kretschmar, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1699763649
Education & Certifications
- U Mo
- Kettering Med Center
- Kettering Medical Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kretschmar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kretschmar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kretschmar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kretschmar works at
Dr. Kretschmar has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Hiatal Hernia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kretschmar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Kretschmar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kretschmar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kretschmar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kretschmar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.