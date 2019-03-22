Overview

Dr. Joseph Kretschmar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greeneville, TN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine.



Dr. Kretschmar works at Takoma Medical Associates in Greeneville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Hiatal Hernia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.