Dr. Joseph Koziol, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Koziol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Otakar R. Hubschmann MD PA101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 409, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 765-6574
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Dr. Koziol saved me from being paralyzed. Cancer had deteriorated the T12 bone in my spine. It had collapsed into my spinal cord. He removed the cancer ridden bone filled it with a cement like structure, Put in a rod and six screws in my back. I was up walking in two - three days, no rehab and I have been moving ever since. His bedside manor is kind, caring and soft spoken. He listens and explains. Fantastic human being who’s committed to saving lives. Thank you Dr.!
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ - University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Koziol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziol.
