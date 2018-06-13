See All Neurosurgeons in West Orange, NJ
Dr. Joseph Koziol, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Koziol, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.

Dr. Koziol works at Otakar Hubschmann, M.D., P.A. in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Otakar R. Hubschmann MD PA
    101 Old Short Hills Rd Ste 409, West Orange, NJ 07052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 765-6574

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Myelopathy

Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jun 13, 2018
Dr. Koziol saved me from being paralyzed. Cancer had deteriorated the T12 bone in my spine. It had collapsed into my spinal cord. He removed the cancer ridden bone filled it with a cement like structure, Put in a rod and six screws in my back. I was up walking in two - three days, no rehab and I have been moving ever since. His bedside manor is kind, caring and soft spoken. He listens and explains. Fantastic human being who’s committed to saving lives. Thank you Dr.!
Elizabeth in NJ — Jun 13, 2018
About Dr. Joseph Koziol, MD

  • Neurosurgery
  • 39 years of experience
  • English
  • 1942378070
Education & Certifications

  • Rutgers New Jersey Medical School
  • UMDNJ - University Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
  • Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Koziol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koziol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Koziol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Koziol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Koziol works at Otakar Hubschmann, M.D., P.A. in West Orange, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Koziol’s profile.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Koziol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koziol.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koziol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koziol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

