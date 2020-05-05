Dr. Joseph Kozina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kozina, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Kozina, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3941 J St Ste 260, Sacramento, CA 95819 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have had interventional cardiologists before, but I never had anyone sit down with me and so thoroughly listen to my concerns and then explain what was going to take place. In the operating room. After the intervention he showed me the recording of the intervention so I could see the stent doing its job.
- UC San Diego Sch of Med|University Of California School Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
- Mercy General Hospital
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
Dr. Kozina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kozina using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kozina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kozina has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozina.
