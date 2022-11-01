Dr. Kozel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Kozel, MD
Dr. Joseph Kozel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hoboken, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hoboken University Medical Center.
Orlando Physical Therapy PC1321 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ 07030 Directions (201) 656-3519
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoboken University Medical Center
Brilliant . Kind.
About Dr. Joseph Kozel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Kozel accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kozel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.