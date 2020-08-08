See All Spine Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4 (20)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Kowalski works at UBMD Orthopaedics in Buffalo, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erie County Medical Center
    462 Grider St, Buffalo, NY 14215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-3200
  2. 2
    Amherst Health Center
    4949 Harlem Rd, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 204-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ECMC Health Campus
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Spinal Fusion
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Broken Neck
Spinal Fusion

Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 08, 2020
    Being a new patient, my waiting period was a little long but well worth. Dr KOWALSKI is a good man and he was very helpful in answering my questions.
    Ken Thomas — Aug 08, 2020
    About Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD

    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043285786
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University - Spine Fellowship
    • State University of New York at Buffalo - Orthopaedic Surgery
    Residency
    • State University of New York at Buffalo - General Surgery
    • State University of New York at Buffalo School of Medicine & Biological Sciences
    • National College of Chiropractic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

