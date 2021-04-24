Dr. Joseph Koscielniak Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koscielniak Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Koscielniak Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Koscielniak Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Crown Point.
Locations
Orthopedics Inc Of Indiana5587 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 887-9506
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Crown Point
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
DrJoe is the very best. Staff got my husband in pretty quick to see him after a fall which sent him to the ER. Hubby had to have extensive shoulder work done. Dr Was very patient, answered all our questions, explained the surgery. Now I’m going to have knee surgery & Im totally confident in him doing it.
About Dr. Joseph Koscielniak Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1841299468
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Koscielniak Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koscielniak Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koscielniak Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Koscielniak Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koscielniak Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koscielniak Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koscielniak Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.