Dr. Joseph Koen, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Koen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA.
Neurosurgial Specialists6261 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 Directions (757) 625-4455
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Dr. Koen I can only say Amazing! Dr. Koen & his team from office visit to surgery then back to the office was Top Notch! This doctor cares is all I can say. If you looking for a doctor who loves what he does and take the time explain your procedure and expectations then you will not be disappointed. Thanks Dr. Koen & your team I'm definitely on the way to smooth recovery my husband & I appreciate you & your gifted hands .
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- Duke University Hospital
