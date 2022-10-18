See All Neurosurgeons in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Joseph Koen, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (39)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Joseph Koen, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Norfolk, VA. 

Dr. Koen works at Neurosurgical Specialists Inc in Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Neurosurgial Specialists
    6261 E Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 200, Norfolk, VA 23502 (757) 625-4455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
  • Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
  • Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spinal Stenosis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Brain Aneurysm
Traumatic Brain Injury
Aneurysm
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari's Deformity
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Hydrocephalus
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Pituitary Tumor
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Acoustic Neuroma
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain Disorders
Brain Hemorrhage
Broken Neck
Cancer
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cavernous Malformation of Spine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari Malformation, Adult
Cranial Trauma
Craniopharyngioma
Dural Tear
Ear Disorders
Epilepsy
Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Radiculitis
Secondary Malignancies
Spina Bifida
Spinal Cord Injury
Spinal Instability
Spine Disorders
Spine Fracture Treatment
Spondylosis
Stroke
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
Vascular Disease
Vertebral Column Tumors
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    Oct 18, 2022
    Dr. Koen I can only say Amazing! Dr. Koen & his team from office visit to surgery then back to the office was Top Notch! This doctor cares is all I can say. If you looking for a doctor who loves what he does and take the time explain your procedure and expectations then you will not be disappointed. Thanks Dr. Koen & your team I'm definitely on the way to smooth recovery my husband & I appreciate you & your gifted hands .
    — Oct 18, 2022
    About Dr. Joseph Koen, MD

    Neurosurgery
    English, Spanish
    1578562062
    Education & Certifications

    Duke University Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Koen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Koen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Koen accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Koen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Koen works at Neurosurgical Specialists Inc in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Koen’s profile.

    Dr. Koen has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis, Cervical Spine Myelopathy and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Koen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

