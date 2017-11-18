Overview

Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.



Dr. Knipper works at Joseph E Knipper MD in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

