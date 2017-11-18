Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Knipper works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph E Knipper MD601 W State Highway 6 Ste 103, Waco, TX 76710 Directions (254) 751-9040
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Knipper?
Love Dr Kipper, didn't rush us out,spent time answering all question we had. .the ladies there are so darn friendly. Glad we got him as put Dr.
About Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1407834468
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Knipper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Knipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Knipper works at
Dr. Knipper has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knipper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knipper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knipper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.