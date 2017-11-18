See All Dermatologists in Waco, TX
Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD is a Dermatologist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Knipper works at Joseph E Knipper MD in Waco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Joseph E Knipper MD
    601 W State Highway 6 Ste 103, Waco, TX 76710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (254) 751-9040

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Actinic Keratosis

Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 32 years of experience
  • English
  • 1407834468
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Joseph Knipper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knipper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Knipper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Knipper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Knipper works at Joseph E Knipper MD in Waco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Knipper’s profile.

Dr. Knipper has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knipper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Knipper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knipper.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knipper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knipper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

