Dr. Joseph Knedgen, DPM
Overview
Dr. Joseph Knedgen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Lakeside Family Foot Care6580 S McCarran Blvd Ste D1, Reno, NV 89509 Directions (775) 826-9559
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
LOVE, LOVE THIS OFFICE and most importantly for me...the doc. Dr. K has an impressive memory and super skills. He obviously loves his profession. My philosophy is always to trust my care to the professionals who are passionate about what they do. I sense that with Dr. Knedgen. Thank you for loving what you do!!!
About Dr. Joseph Knedgen, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
