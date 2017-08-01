See All Podiatrists in Reno, NV
Dr. Joseph Knedgen, DPM

Podiatry
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Knedgen, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Knedgen works at Lakeside Family Footcare in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lakeside Family Foot Care
    6580 S McCarran Blvd Ste D1, Reno, NV 89509 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 826-9559

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 01, 2017
    LOVE, LOVE THIS OFFICE and most importantly for me...the doc. Dr. K has an impressive memory and super skills. He obviously loves his profession. My philosophy is always to trust my care to the professionals who are passionate about what they do. I sense that with Dr. Knedgen. Thank you for loving what you do!!!
    A. Bree in Reno, NV — Aug 01, 2017
    About Dr. Joseph Knedgen, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508851460
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Knedgen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knedgen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knedgen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knedgen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knedgen works at Lakeside Family Footcare in Reno, NV. View the full address on Dr. Knedgen’s profile.

    Dr. Knedgen has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Plantar Fasciitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Knedgen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Knedgen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knedgen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Knedgen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Knedgen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

