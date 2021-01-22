Overview

Dr. Joseph Klink, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Klink works at Deaconess Clinic in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.