Dr. Joseph Klink, MD

Urologic Oncology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Klink, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Newburgh, IN. They specialize in Urologic Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Deaconess Gibson Hospital, Deaconess Henderson Hospital, Deaconess Hospital, Deaconess Union County Hospital, Ferrell Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Klink works at Deaconess Clinic in Newburgh, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Painful Urination (Dysuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Deaconess Clinic
    4209 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9855
  2. 2
    Chancellor Center for Oncology
    4055 Gateway Blvd, Newburgh, IN 47630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 426-9855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Gibson Hospital
  • Deaconess Henderson Hospital
  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Deaconess Union County Hospital
  • Ferrell Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureterovesical Junction Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 22, 2021
    Very knowledgeable. Explains the process in a manner easy to understand. Very pleasant. Great doctor
    — Jan 22, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Klink, MD

    • Urologic Oncology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1073715744
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Duke University Medical Center
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Urology
