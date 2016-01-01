Dr. Joseph Klawitter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klawitter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Klawitter, MD
Dr. Joseph Klawitter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in McHenry, IL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
J. & K Pediatrics and Associates LLC4119 W Shamrock Ln Ste 201, McHenry, IL 60050 Directions (815) 759-9407
Fox Valley Immediate Care Center Ltd.151 Dundee Ave Ste C, East Dundee, IL 60118 Directions (847) 844-3274
Legacy Medical Care6620 BARRINGTON RD, Hanover Park, IL 60133 Directions (630) 830-5926
Addison Office2055 W Army Trail Rd Ste 104, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (630) 705-1010
Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center - WalworthN2950 State Road 67, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 Directions (262) 245-2230Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- 6 121 S Wilke Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 749-2248
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Joseph Klawitter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1942266952
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- Pediatrics
Dr. Klawitter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Klawitter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klawitter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Klawitter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klawitter.
