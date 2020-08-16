Overview

Dr. Joseph Kittinger, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Arkansas College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Pender Medical Center.



Dr. Kittinger works at Wilmington Gastroenterology in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.