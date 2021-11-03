Dr. Joseph Kingsbury, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kingsbury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kingsbury, DO
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kingsbury, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Genesys Hospital.
Dr. Kingsbury works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Obstetrics/Gynecology1 Genesys Pkwy Ste 4620, Grand Blanc, MI 48439 Directions (810) 606-7190
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Genesys Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kingsbury has a lot of experience, and is a great communicator. He gives you all the information and options then makes a recommendation on treatment. He has delivered my babies, helped me through multiple health issues and has always done so with my best interest. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Joseph Kingsbury, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1063458149
Education & Certifications
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Kingsbury works at
