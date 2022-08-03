Dr. Kingsbery has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Kingsbery, MD
Dr. Joseph Kingsbery, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY.
Werner K Keller MD9920 4th Ave Ste 205, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 745-0623
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
After struggling for over a year with bowel incontinence and undergoing numerous tests to no avail I reached out to Dr. Kingsberry for help. He had a more holistic approach and treated me successfully for my incapacitating IBS to the point where I can now say I am cured. His helpful suggestions enabled me to resume a normal life. He was with me every step of the way. You will not find a more competent , humane and caring doctor who actually listens and addresses all your concerns. I am very fortunate to have found Dr. Kingsberry! He gave me a new lease on life!
- Gastroenterology
- English
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Kingsbery accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kingsbery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kingsbery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kingsbery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kingsbery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kingsbery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.