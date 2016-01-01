Dr. Joseph Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kim, MD
Dr. Joseph Kim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
Summit Medcial Group - General Surgery1 Diamond Hill Rd Fl 4, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8950
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Anthem
- General Surgery
- English
- 1356667158
- Mount Sinai Medical Center (New York)
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Dr. Kim accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Appendicitis, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.