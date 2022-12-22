See All General Dentists in New Smyrna Beach, FL
Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD

Dentistry
5 (779)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They completed their residency with Engel Implant Institute|Jacksonville Genl Hosp|University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville

Dr. Kilman works at Kilman Dental in New Smyrna Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kilman Dental
    151 Colony Park Rd, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 217-8314
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Kilman Dental
    1974 State Road 44, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 217-8332
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Daytona Beach
  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
  • Halifax Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Botox® Injection
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns
Botox® Injection
Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Ceramic Dental Crowns Chevron Icon
Cerec® Tooth Restoration Procedure Chevron Icon
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Composite Fillings Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Dental Bonding Chevron Icon
Dental Bridge Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Onlay Chevron Icon
Dental Veneer Chevron Icon
Denture Repair Chevron Icon
European Ash Tree Allergy Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Crown Chevron Icon
Implant-Supported Dentures Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Juvéderm® Injection Chevron Icon
Limited Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Lower Dentures Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Porcelain Veneers Chevron Icon
Restoration of Dental Implants Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abrasion Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Attrition Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Tooth Demineralization Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
Upper Dentures Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 781 ratings
    Patient Ratings (781)
    5 Star
    (744)
    4 Star
    (22)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kilman?

    Dec 22, 2022
    Very detail oriented and professional. Customer treatment was outstanding.
    — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kilman to family and friends

    Dr. Kilman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kilman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD.

    About Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679636849
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Engel Implant Institute|Jacksonville Genl Hosp|University of Florida, Gainesville|University Of Florida-Jacksonville
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kilman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kilman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kilman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kilman works at Kilman Dental in New Smyrna Beach, FL. View the full address on Dr. Kilman’s profile.

    781 patients have reviewed Dr. Kilman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kilman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kilman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kilman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Joseph Kilman, DMD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.