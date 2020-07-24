Dr. Joseph Killeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Killeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Killeen, MD
Dr. Joseph Killeen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara and is affiliated with Covenant Childrens Hospital.
Locations
Dr. Joseph Killeen - Obstetrics & Gynecology4102 24th St Ste 502, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-6745
Covenant Children's Hospital4015 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 725-6494
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Childrens Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Killeen is a caring and dedicated physician. He cares and listens to his patients.
About Dr. Joseph Killeen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1053376855
Education & Certifications
- Loma Linda U-Glendale Adven
- Universidad Autonoma de Guadalajara
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
