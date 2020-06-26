Dr. Joseph Kiefer, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kiefer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kiefer, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kiefer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Dr. William M School College Of Podiatry and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola and Baptist Hospital.
Locations
Gulf Coast Podiatry1851 N 9th Ave Ste A, Pensacola, FL 32503 Directions (850) 434-9867
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola
- Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had bunion and needed surgery dr .Kiefer went in and got me out I thank him ??. I’m the little 15 year old girl he helped thanks doc ??.
About Dr. Joseph Kiefer, DPM
- Podiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1003904467
Education & Certifications
- Southeastern Medical Center
- Dr. William M School College Of Podiatry
- University of South Florida
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
