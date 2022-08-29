Overview

Dr. Joseph Khawly, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine.



Dr. Khawly works at Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Houston, TX with other offices in Sugar Land, TX, Pearland, TX, Conroe, TX, Katy, TX, Victoria, TX and Humble, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.