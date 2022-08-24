Dr. Joseph Kent, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kent is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Kent, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kent, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Omaha, NE.
Locations
Chi Health Immanuel Rehabilitation Institute7101 Newport Ave, Omaha, NE 68152 Directions (402) 572-2916
Psychiatric Associates at Lasting Hope415 S 25th Ave, Omaha, NE 68131 Directions (402) 717-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Chi Health Immanuel6901 N 72nd St, Omaha, NE 68122 Directions (402) 572-2916
Hospital Affiliations
- Chi Health Immanuel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I don't think Dr. Kent really sees outpatients, but he is a fantastic doctor that has made a huge impact in my life.
About Dr. Joseph Kent, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Kent has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kent accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kent has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kent has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kent on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kent. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kent.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kent, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kent appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.