Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (120)
Call for new patient details
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Castroville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Medina Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kavanagh works at Eye Associates of South Texas in Castroville, TX with other offices in Gonzales, TX, Hondo, TX, San Antonio, TX, Lockhart, TX, New Braunfels, TX and San Marcos, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Castroville
    405 Paris St, Castroville, TX 78009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  2. 2
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Gonzales
    1110 N Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales, TX 78629 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
    Saturday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
  3. 3
    Eye Associates of South Texas- Hondo
    3202 Avenue G, Hondo, TX 78861 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Eye Associates of South Texas - North Central
    15650 Classen Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 342-2020
  5. 5
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Lockhart
    209 S Church St Ste A, Lockhart, TX 78644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 379-3937
  6. 6
    Eye Associates of South Texas - Medical Center
    10935 Wurzbach Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78230 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 697-3937
  7. 7
    Eye Associates of South Texas- New Braunfels
    457 Landa St Ste F, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 627-7327
  8. 8
    Eye Associates of South Texas- San Marcos
    1218 N State Highway 123, San Marcos, TX 78666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 353-3303
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
  • Medina Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cataract
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes

Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Parasitic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Relaxing Incisions, Corneal Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 120 ratings
    Patient Ratings (120)
    5 Star
    (107)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Preformed cataract surgery on Right eye. Knowledgeable, efficient, listens & answers questions! Professional yet friendly putting you at ease. Has a great staff backing him up. Am well pleased and would recommend Dr. Kavanagh to someone who is uncertain about the surgery.
    S. Young — Sep 30, 2021
    About Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1992718373
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tx Health Science Ctr/U Hospital
    Internship
    • U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
    Medical Education
    • University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Nottingham / Faculty Of Medicine and Health Sciences
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kavanagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kavanagh has seen patients for Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavanagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    120 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavanagh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

