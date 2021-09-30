Dr. Kavanagh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Castroville, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences and is affiliated with Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Medina Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kavanagh works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Associates of South Texas - Castroville405 Paris St, Castroville, TX 78009 Directions (830) 379-3937
-
2
Eye Associates of South Texas - Gonzales1110 N Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales, TX 78629 Directions (830) 379-3937Saturday9:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Eye Associates of South Texas- Hondo3202 Avenue G, Hondo, TX 78861 Directions (830) 379-3937Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
4
Eye Associates of South Texas - North Central15650 Classen Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions (210) 342-2020
-
5
Eye Associates of South Texas - Lockhart209 S Church St Ste A, Lockhart, TX 78644 Directions (830) 379-3937
-
6
Eye Associates of South Texas - Medical Center10935 Wurzbach Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78230 Directions (210) 697-3937
-
7
Eye Associates of South Texas- New Braunfels457 Landa St Ste F, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (830) 627-7327
-
8
Eye Associates of South Texas- San Marcos1218 N State Highway 123, San Marcos, TX 78666 Directions (512) 353-3303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Medina Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kavanagh?
Preformed cataract surgery on Right eye. Knowledgeable, efficient, listens & answers questions! Professional yet friendly putting you at ease. Has a great staff backing him up. Am well pleased and would recommend Dr. Kavanagh to someone who is uncertain about the surgery.
About Dr. Joseph Kavanagh, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992718373
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Health Science Ctr/U Hospital
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University Of Nottingham, Faculty Of Medicine & Health Sciences
- The University Of Nottingham / Faculty Of Medicine and Health Sciences
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kavanagh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kavanagh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kavanagh works at
Dr. Kavanagh has seen patients for Cataract, Tear Duct Disorders and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kavanagh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kavanagh speaks Spanish.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Kavanagh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kavanagh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kavanagh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kavanagh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.