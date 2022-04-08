Dr. Joseph Katta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Katta, MD
Overview
Dr. Joseph Katta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Pierce, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital and HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital.
Dr. Katta works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Joseph J Katta MD PA1900 Nebraska Ave Ste 4, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 466-7200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katta?
Please don't let the rating scare you away. The ratings are because of the PA's not Dr. Katta. I have been with him for 10 years. He is a very good doctor. The problem with the waiting is when you have to see the PA Lisa. She purposely made my mother wait till the very last patient of the day because she knew I had to be somewhere but, Please ask for Dr Katta he is a great doctor.
About Dr. Joseph Katta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1508892563
Education & Certifications
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- Wayne State U Affil Hosps
- Detroit Macomb Hosps Assn
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katta works at
Dr. Katta has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) and Duodenal Polypectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Katta. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.