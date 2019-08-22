See All Ophthalmologists in Somerville, NJ
Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.

Dr. Kaspareck works at Champaign Dental Group in Somerville, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drusen along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    56 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 725-6225

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Entropion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    Aug 22, 2019
    I have been seeing Dr Kasparack for over 20 years. He always takes his time, explains everything to me and his staff is top notch
    susan — Aug 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 42 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285615989
    Education & Certifications

    • UMDNJ - Rutgers Med School
    • Temple Univ. Hospital
    • UMDNJ - Rutgers Med School
    • Rutgers Medical School
    • Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaspareck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaspareck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaspareck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaspareck works at Champaign Dental Group in Somerville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Kaspareck’s profile.

    Dr. Kaspareck has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaspareck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaspareck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaspareck.

