Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD
Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Somerville, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School.
Practice56 Union Ave, Somerville, NJ 08876 Directions (908) 725-6225
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
I have been seeing Dr Kasparack for over 20 years. He always takes his time, explains everything to me and his staff is top notch
About Dr. Joseph Kaspareck, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1285615989
- UMDNJ - Rutgers Med School
- Temple Univ. Hospital
- UMDNJ - Rutgers Med School
- Rutgers Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Ophthalmology
Dr. Kaspareck has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaspareck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaspareck has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, Nearsightedness and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaspareck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaspareck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaspareck.
