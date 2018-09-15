Dr. Karacic has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Karacic, MD
Dr. Joseph Karacic, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Medicine Digestive Health Center259 E Erie St Ste 1600, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-6000
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Karacic is very experienced, has a friendly and caring bedside manner and in addition to that he has an assistant who is readily available for any help a patient might need in scheduling a procedure. We have been going to Dr. Karacic for many years and originally got the suggestion to go to Dr. Karacic from our own very trusted physician.
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992798417
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Karacic accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karacic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karacic has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diarrhea and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karacic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Karacic speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Karacic. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karacic.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karacic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karacic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.