Dr. Joseph Kannam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 667-8800
Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-needham Campus148 Chestnut St, Needham, MA 02492 Directions (781) 453-5238Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kannam is the best of the best. He is a wonderful cardiologist who will go the extra mile to give the best care possible. He is passionate, knowledge and follows up . In other words he cares about his patients and he is the doctor along with the Dr. Steven Flier that I want by my side when in need.
About Dr. Joseph Kannam, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kannam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kannam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kannam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kannam has seen patients for Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kannam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kannam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kannam.
