Dr. Joseph Kannam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Kannam works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Heart Defects and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.