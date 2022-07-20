Dr. Kaminski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph Kaminski, MD
Dr. Joseph Kaminski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-2481
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2426
Michael Dattoli Plc Dba Dattoli Cancer Center2803 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 957-4926
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
First visit they said everyone was like family there. ABSOLUTELY true. Loved everyone there.Extremely efficient group that works together in all phases of your treatment. Great atmosphere. Made for a pleasant experience. Highly ,Highly recommend them.
About Dr. Joseph Kaminski, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Dr. Kaminski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaminski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaminski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaminski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaminski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaminski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.