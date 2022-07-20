See All Radiation Oncologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Joseph Kaminski, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (35)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Joseph Kaminski, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Adventhealth Palm Coast.

Dr. Kaminski works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC and Sarasota, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Augusta University Health
Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2481
  3. 3
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-2426
  4. 4
    Michael Dattoli Plc Dba Dattoli Cancer Center
    2803 Fruitville Rd, Sarasota, FL 34237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 957-4926

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
  • Adventhealth Palm Coast

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
SPECT Scan
PET-CT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 20, 2022
    First visit they said everyone was like family there. ABSOLUTELY true. Loved everyone there.Extremely efficient group that works together in all phases of your treatment. Great atmosphere. Made for a pleasant experience. Highly ,Highly recommend them.
    Donald. 2/10/52 — Jul 20, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Joseph Kaminski, MD
    About Dr. Joseph Kaminski, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1033229380
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Medical Education

