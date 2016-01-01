See All Nephrologists in Clinton Township, MI
Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO

Nephrology
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.

Dr. Kaiser works at Macomb Internal Medicine, PC in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Chesterfield, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Macomb Internal Medicine PC
    15520 19 Mile Rd Ste 480, Clinton Township, MI 48038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 228-1010
  2. 2
    Fmc Dialysis Services-chesterfield
    48656 Gratiot Ave, Chesterfield, MI 48051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 949-0329
  3. 3
    Fmc Dialysis Services-clinton
    35351A S Gratiot Ave, Clinton Township, MI 48035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 791-6203
  4. 4
    Fms Dialysis Services of Shelby
    56065 Van Dyke Ave, Shelby Township, MI 48316 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (586) 677-2008

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
  • Mclaren Macomb

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Overweight
Diabetes Type 2
Anemia
Proteinuria
Urinary Stones
Abdominal Pain
Acute Kidney Failure
Acute Pharyngitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
End-Stage Renal Disease
Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Heart Disease
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Itchy Skin
Kidney Stones
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation
Malnutrition
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Nephrotic Syndrome
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoporosis
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Pharyngitis
Polyneuropathy
Renal Hyperparathyroidism
Renal Scan
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Wheezing
Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Glomerulonephritis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anxiety
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Glomerulonephritis
Chronic Pain
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cryoglobulinemia
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Febrile Convulsion
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Headache
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Hypoglycemia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nephritis and Nephropathy
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polymyositis
Polyuria
Rash
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Renal Osteodystrophy
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinus Tachycardia
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
Ultrasound, Kidney
Ureteral Stones
Urinary Incontinence
Varicose Eczema
Vasculitis
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin A Deficiency
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wegener's Granulomatosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295730471
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaiser has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Kaiser has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaiser.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

