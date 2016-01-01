Overview

Dr. Joseph Kaiser, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Nephrology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Kaiser works at Macomb Internal Medicine, PC in Clinton Township, MI with other offices in Chesterfield, MI and Shelby Township, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Overweight and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.