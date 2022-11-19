Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurcic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Dr. Jurcic is everything a patient, whether it be one with cancer, or other malady, would want in a medical professional...emphasis on "professional." He is caring, compassionate, patient and empathetic. He listens, as much as he educates. In a field where there is much tragedy and significantly bad outcomes, Dr. Jurcic provides a steady hand for both the patient and the patient's family, with whom to take the cancer therapy/treatment journey. However, I must confess, I am biased. Dr. Jurcic essentially saved my life nearly 30 years ago. He instantly diagnosed my HCL and immediately started the state-of-the-art treatment. He stayed on top of my case and was ALWAYS available to answer questions, and provide professional and caring consultation whenever I wanted and wherever I was. I, and my family, will always be forever grateful to this man who to this day is the embodiment of someone truly dedicated to his profession. If you need a cancer specialist, Dr. Jurcic is THE best choice
- Hematology & Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1295838076
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Barnes Hospital Washington University Medical Center
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
