Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Jurcic works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Acute Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Aplastic Anemia Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia (AIHA) Chevron Icon
B-Cell Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Blood Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Essential Thrombocytopenia Chevron Icon
Hairy Cell Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelofibrosis Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 19, 2022
    Dr. Jurcic is everything a patient, whether it be one with cancer, or other malady, would want in a medical professional...emphasis on "professional." He is caring, compassionate, patient and empathetic. He listens, as much as he educates. In a field where there is much tragedy and significantly bad outcomes, Dr. Jurcic provides a steady hand for both the patient and the patient's family, with whom to take the cancer therapy/treatment journey. However, I must confess, I am biased. Dr. Jurcic essentially saved my life nearly 30 years ago. He instantly diagnosed my HCL and immediately started the state-of-the-art treatment. He stayed on top of my case and was ALWAYS available to answer questions, and provide professional and caring consultation whenever I wanted and wherever I was. I, and my family, will always be forever grateful to this man who to this day is the embodiment of someone truly dedicated to his profession. If you need a cancer specialist, Dr. Jurcic is THE best choice
    About Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD

    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295838076
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Residency
    • Barnes Hospital Washington University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Barnes Jewish Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurcic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jurcic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jurcic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jurcic works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jurcic’s profile.

    Dr. Jurcic has seen patients for Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Acute Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurcic on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jurcic. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurcic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurcic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurcic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

