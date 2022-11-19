Overview

Dr. Joseph Jurcic, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Jurcic works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), Acute Leukemia and Myeloproliferative Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.