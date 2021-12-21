Overview

Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sparks, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Nevada School of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Humboldt General Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Sierra Nevada Wellness Center in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.