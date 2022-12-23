Overview

Dr. Joseph Johnson IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Johnson IV works at San Antonio Gastroenterology Associates in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.