Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.

Dr. Johnson works at Johnson Pediatrics in Provo, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Johnson Pediatrics
    1675 N Freedom Blvd Ste 9C, Provo, UT 84604 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5871

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Timpanogos Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 04, 2019
    I've been taking my kids to Dr. Johnson for nearly 13 years, and he has been a wonderful doctor. When my oldest had a reaction to his first vaccines as an infant, he was very careful giving him his subsequent vaccines, and adjusted his vaccine schedule to be safe. He never had another reaction, fortunately. He has also taken great care of my other kids when they have gotten sick. My daughter had a strep infection that started attacking her kidneys, and he caught it quickly, and when my son had pneumonia, he was very supportive, and called to check up on him and make sure that we found an open pharmacy (it was late at night). He's a great doctor, and I would highly recommend him.
    About Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427126192
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Childrens Hospital
    Internship
    • Childrens Hospital
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Joseph Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson works at Johnson Pediatrics in Provo, UT. View the full address on Dr. Johnson’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

